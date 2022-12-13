Mike Leach Remembered By Texas Tech As 'One Of The Greatest' Coaches

Texas Tech is mourning the loss of former coach Mike Leach, who died Monday (December 12) after complications from a heart condition, Mississippi State announced. He was 61.

In a statement issued Tuesday, Leach's family said they are "supported and uplifted by the outpouring of love and prayers from family, friends, Mississippi State University, the hospital staff, and football fans around the world." News of the legendary college football coach's death comes days after he suffered a "personal health issue" at his home in Starkville, Mississippi.

Leach, who has been a head coach for 21 years, has 158 career wins under his belt, the second-most among active SEC coaches and the fifth-most in the Power 5. Eighty-four of those wins come from his first college head coaching gig at Texas Tech, where he led the Raiders from 2000 to 2009 before moving on to Washington State in 2012 and ultimately Mississippi State in 2020. The winningest coach in Texas Tech history finished his 10 seasons in Lubbock 84-43 overall. His tenure is punctuated by 10 bowl appearances over 10 years, a school-record five bowl wins and eight straight seasons of at least eight wins, the school said.

"Texas Tech Athletics joins the countless others across the game of football who mourn the passing of Mike Leach. Coach Leach will be forever remembered as one of the most innovative offensive minds in college football history. His impact on Texas Tech Football alone will live on in history as one of the greatest tenures in the history of our program. From his 84 wins to his record-setting offenses, Coach Leach quickly built a legacy here at Texas Tech that will never be forgotten. Our thoughts and prayers are with Coach Leach's wife, Sharon, and their entire family during this difficult time," the university said in a statement.