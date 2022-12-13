Football World Reacts To Death Of Mike Leach

Numerous colleagues, players, media members and fans shared their reactions to news of the death of Mississippi State coach Mike Leach on Tuesday (December 13).

Leach, 61, died Monday (December 12) night following complications from a heart condition, the school announced in a news release shared on Tuesday.

"Mike was a giving and attentive husband, father and grandfather," the Leach family said in an official statement. "He was able to participate in organ donation at UMMC as a final act of charity. We are supported and uplifted by the outpouring of love and prayers from family, friends, Mississippi State University, the hospital staff, and football fans around the world. Thank you for sharing in the joy of our beloved husband and father's life."