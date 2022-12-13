Football World Reacts To Death Of Mike Leach
By Jason Hall
December 13, 2022
Numerous colleagues, players, media members and fans shared their reactions to news of the death of Mississippi State coach Mike Leach on Tuesday (December 13).
Leach, 61, died Monday (December 12) night following complications from a heart condition, the school announced in a news release shared on Tuesday.
"Mike was a giving and attentive husband, father and grandfather," the Leach family said in an official statement. "He was able to participate in organ donation at UMMC as a final act of charity. We are supported and uplifted by the outpouring of love and prayers from family, friends, Mississippi State University, the hospital staff, and football fans around the world. Thank you for sharing in the joy of our beloved husband and father's life."
MSU Bulldog family, college football community mourns the death of Coach Mike Leachhttps://t.co/LzWyLyX3xM— Mississippi State Football (@HailStateFB) December 13, 2022
The school had previously confirmed Leach's hospitalization at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson for "a personal health issue" in an official statement shared on its website Sunday (December 11) night.
Several of Leach's coaching colleagues, former players and others within the football world reflected on the monumental loss of Leach, regarded widely as one of college football's most innovative coaches and biggest personalities.
RIP. You will be missed, Pirate 🏴☠️ pic.twitter.com/rja53aYG3s— Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) December 13, 2022
Coach-— Lincoln Riley (@LincolnRiley) December 13, 2022
You will certainly be missed, but your impact on so many will live on-
Thankful for every moment. You changed my life and so many others.
All of our prayers are with Sharon & the Leach family-
Rest In Peace my friend🙏 pic.twitter.com/C43e2MZvBB
RIP to a man who changed this game and so many lives within it. pic.twitter.com/q4w2gDOJO0— Coach Kirby Smart (@KirbySmartUGA) December 13, 2022
Heartbroken. Prayers for the entire Leach family and @HailStateFB pic.twitter.com/pluR0EMCDN— Josh Heupel (@coachjoshheupel) December 13, 2022
We mourn the loss of Coach Mike Leach. Our thoughts are with his family and the Mississippi State football community.@KliffKingsbury shared his thoughts on the passing of his college coach. pic.twitter.com/Qb87WvqqFX— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) December 13, 2022
Today is a sad day in the world of college football. Mike Leach was an innovative football mind, who kept us on our toes. I always enjoyed facing off with him over the years.— Mack Brown (@CoachMackBrown) December 13, 2022
Our thoughts and prayers are with Mike's family and friends during this difficult time. 🙏💙🙏
I was in 1st grade when Graham threw the ball to Crabtree against Texas. Thank you for giving me a chance as a 17 year old. From Wazzu, to Mississippi State I will never forget everything you taught me and the relationship we had. I will see you again someday coach. #RIP pic.twitter.com/2gBYxkKRAj— Will Rogers (@Wrogers__2) December 13, 2022
RIP Mike my friend, you’ll always be cherished by Sooner Nation! Love and peace to Sharon and your children. pic.twitter.com/BunOTeLuTC— Bob Stoops (@CoachBobStoops) December 13, 2022
Rest In Peace, Mike. pic.twitter.com/3RaEuOjRsi— Brian Kelly (@CoachBrianKelly) December 13, 2022
Mike Leach was more than an incredible, innovative, impactful, successful, popular football coach. He was all that as a husband to Sharon and a father to Janeen, Kimberly, Cody & Kiersten! Brilliant, thoughtful, kind man who taught me so much in so many different ways. RIP Coach! pic.twitter.com/blaNBbhLfi— Dana Holgorsen (@Holgorsendana) December 13, 2022
Mike Leach was 1-of-1. He was one of the best characters in sports and was an innovator that helped change football. In a world where coaches are corporate and mostly the same, he stood out because he was genuinely himself.— Brandon Walker (@BFW) December 13, 2022
This is a terrible day for college football.
It’s hard to put into words the impact that Mike Leach had on the players he coached, the game of football and me personally.He was a unique personality and independent thinker and a great friend. No one had a greater influence on my life other than my father. Rest In Peace coach— Sonny Dykes (@CoachSonnyDykes) December 13, 2022
A legacy that will never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/9fM8uQbZIt— Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) December 13, 2022
Thank you for all the memories, Coach Leach. Your impact will live on for generations to come. pic.twitter.com/izW0IM7Dk9— Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) December 13, 2022
This job is amazing. But it can’t be done unless people let you in.— Chantel Jennings (@ChantelJennings) December 13, 2022
In 2014, three months after moving to the west coast I heard that Mike Leach walked to work every day. I asked if I could join one day. He didn’t really know me but he said “Sure. Wear good shoes.” pic.twitter.com/oytu9E23Gv
Leach's tree: Lincoln Riley, Dave Aranda, Sonny Cumbie, Dana Holgorsen, Seth Littrell, Art Briles, Ken Wilson, Neal Brown, Josh Heupel, Eric Morris, Sonny Dykes, Kliff Kingsbury, Ruffin McNeill and assistants Wes Welker, Bill Bedenbaugh, Robert Anae, Alex Grinch, Brandon Jones. https://t.co/UO3940VbZ1— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 13, 2022
There will never be another one quite like Mike Leach.— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 13, 2022
A true college football original. pic.twitter.com/ZnpJwMXT2q
Leach, 61, took over as Mississippi State's head coach in 2020 after previous tenures with Washington State (2012-19) and Texas Tech (2012-19).
The California native had a collegiate career head coaching record of 158-107, which included a 19-17 (11-15 SEC) record during his current tenure at Mississippi State, as well as having previously won the Big 12 South division title in 2008 at Texas Tech and the Pac-12 North division title in 2018 at Washington State.
Leach, a former two-time Pac-12 Coach of the Year (2015, 2018) and Big 12 Coach of the Year (2008), was one of college football's biggest personalities, having shared numerous viral soundbites throughout his coaching career while excelling as an offensive-minded coach credited for helping popularize the "Air Raid" offense.
"Coach Mike Leach cast a tremendous shadow not just over Mississippi State University, but over the entire college football landscape," MSU President Mark E. Keenum said. "His innovative 'Air Raid' offense changed the game. Mike's keen intellect and unvarnished candor made him one of the nation's true coaching legends. His passing brings great sadness to our university, to the Southeastern Conference, and to all who loved college football. I will miss Mike's profound curiosity, his honesty, and his wide-open approach to pursuing excellence in all things.
"Mike's death also underscores the fragility and uncertainty of our lives. Three weeks ago, Mike and I were together in the locker room celebrating a hard-fought victory in Oxford. Mike Leach truly embraced life and lived in such a manner as to leave no regrets. That's a worthy legacy. May God bless the Leach family during these days and hours. The prayers of the Bulldog family go with them."