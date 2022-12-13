Most Small SUVs Fail New Insurance Industry Crash Tests

The majority of small SUVs sold in the United States failed the updated frontal crash tests conducted by the insurance industry, despite being just as safe as they'd previously been, according to the Associated Press.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety updated its test recently, which includes greater emphasis on the safety of backseat passengers.

The Ford Escape and Volvo XC40 were the only small SUVs to earn the top "good" rating during this year's testing, with results released on Tuesday (December 13).

The Toyota RAV4 was received an "acceptable" grade, while the Audi Q3, Nissan Rogue and Subaru Forester were rated as "marginal."

The remaining small SUVs tests -- the Buick Encore, Chevrolet Equinox, Honda CR-V and HR-V, Hyundai Tuscon, Jeep Compass, Jeep Renegade, Mazda CX-5 and Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross -- were all rated as "poor," the lowest possible grade.

IIHS President David Harkey said the sudden poorer grades were the result of vehicle structures, air bags and seat belts having made the smaller SUVs safer to front-seat passengers compared to those traveling in the back.

Harkey said the risk of fatal injury is currently 46% higher for rear-seat passengers compared to drivers.

“Before we were just focused on how well the driver was protected,” Harkey said. “It’s not that the vehicle has become any less safe.”

The institute has previously made significant changes to its tests, which typically result in automakers responding by making significant safety improvements, according to Harkey.