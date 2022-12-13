Possible Tornadoes In Texas Cause Several School And Flight Delays
By Ginny Reese
December 13, 2022
Severe storms caused many flight delays and school cancellations across Texas on Tuesday morning (December 13th). NBC DFW reported that both DFW International Airport and Dallas Love Field have seen several delays.
In total, Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport saw 587 delays and 26 cancellations. The airport activated a "shelter in place" on Tuesday morning due to tornado warnings in the area. The airport wrote on Twitter:
"WEATHER ALERT: DFW Airport has activated a “Shelter in Place” due to a tornado warning. We ask that you move away from windows & exteriors; and shelter in enclosed spaces if you are at the Airport. Please do not travel to the Airport until the tornado warning is deactivated."
WEATHER ALERT: DFW Airport has activated a “Shelter in Place” due to a tornado warning. We ask that you move away from windows & exteriors; and shelter in enclosed spaces if you are at the Airport. Please do not travel to the Airport until the tornado warning is deactivated. pic.twitter.com/sEPMM2vFRX— DFW Airport (@DFWAirport) December 13, 2022
Dallas Love Field has seen a total of 66 delays and 32 cancellations.
Several schools reported power outages, including Cannon Elementary School, Dove Elementary School, and Grapevine Elementary School. Students at Grapevine Middle School are being bused to a nearby church due to roof damage and a water leak.
Families, thank you for your patience this morning as we literally weathered the storm. Any student who was late will not be counted tardy. As always, our schools followed safety protocols and students who were already at the school sheltered in place.— Fort Worth Independent School District (@FortWorthISD) December 13, 2022
Attention: The Fort Worth ISD phone system and internet are down throughout the District. We apologize for the inconvenience and hope to have the matter resolved as soon as possible. We will keep you updated.— Fort Worth Independent School District (@FortWorthISD) December 13, 2022
The Shelter for Weather has now been released. All Plano ISD campuses and facilities are resuming normal operations.— Plano ISD (@Plano_Schools) December 13, 2022
Our district response teams will continue to monitor the weather for potential updates. Please be aware that safety protocols are in place at all times.
All LISD facilities are resuming normal schedules. There is no need to pick students up. Some campuses are experiencing power outages, which may impact phone service. Weather models show the severe weather is moving out of LISD boundaries and the rest of the day should be clear. https://t.co/YU2guhJIc7— Lewisville ISD (@LewisvilleISD) December 13, 2022
LWISD Alert: (8:49 a.m.) The Shelter-in-Place has been lifted for LWISD and buses will resume normal routes. Lake Worth High School will start 1st period at 9:30 a.m. Thank you for your cooperation.— Lake Worth ISD (@LakeWorthISD) December 13, 2022
UPDATE 8:02 AM— Aledo ISD (@AledoISD) December 13, 2022
All Aledo ISD schools-elementary & secondary-will have a delayed start @ 10:40AM. Secondary buses will run regular routes approximately 2 hours late. All students currently on campus are safe. We will continue to monitor weather conditions & make updates as needed. pic.twitter.com/febStz0gDx