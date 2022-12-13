Possible Tornadoes In Texas Cause Several School And Flight Delays

By Ginny Reese

December 13, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Severe storms caused many flight delays and school cancellations across Texas on Tuesday morning (December 13th). NBC DFW reported that both DFW International Airport and Dallas Love Field have seen several delays.

In total, Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport saw 587 delays and 26 cancellations. The airport activated a "shelter in place" on Tuesday morning due to tornado warnings in the area. The airport wrote on Twitter:

"WEATHER ALERT: DFW Airport has activated a “Shelter in Place” due to a tornado warning. We ask that you move away from windows & exteriors; and shelter in enclosed spaces if you are at the Airport. Please do not travel to the Airport until the tornado warning is deactivated."

Dallas Love Field has seen a total of 66 delays and 32 cancellations.

Several schools reported power outages, including Cannon Elementary School, Dove Elementary School, and Grapevine Elementary School. Students at Grapevine Middle School are being bused to a nearby church due to roof damage and a water leak.

