Tornado Warnings Issued All Across Texas Causing Widespread Damage
By Ginny Reese
December 13, 2022
There have been several reports of damage as tornado warnings have been issued across Texas. FOX 7 Austin reported that at least one tornado has been reported near Decatur with possible injuries and destroyed homes.
According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, at one point Tuesday morning (December 13th), there were tornado warnings in effect for Tarrant, Wise, and Hood counties. Damages were reported near FM 730 and FM 2264 near Decatur. A semi was also overturned on U.S. 287 in Decatur.
There have been power outages in several counties across Texas, including Boyd, Cottondale, Decatur, and Paradise.
Students and staff members in schools across North Texas have moved to safe spots as a safety precaution, according to school websites and social media posts.
Check out some of the tornado damage below:
Significant tornado damage south of dictator with injury on scene. Not for broadcast. @CBSDFW @NWSFortWorth pic.twitter.com/mSg8BnIqIt— Jason McLaughlin 🌪️🌪️🌪️🌪️🌪️ (@NorthTXWeather) December 13, 2022
8:48am - Strong rotation possible tornado near Baylor Grapevine and will be moving just north of DFW Airport. Residents north of DFW Airport and Coppell need to SEEK SHELTER NOW.— DFW Scanner (@DFWscanner) December 13, 2022
Grapevine off 114 pic.twitter.com/9EM1fxgZ5U— bellesmom Fx (@BBellesMom) December 13, 2022
According to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth, a tornado warning was issued in McKinney, Frisco, and Allen until 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday morning. The storms are moving east and continuing to produce isolated tornadoes, damaging winds, and hail.
9:15am: Tornadic circulation on radar continues to be evident. It's tracking along Hwy 121 in South Frisco and north Plano. Seek shelter now! This cell has had a history of producing tornadoes. #dfwwx https://t.co/QRQZGF7SyO— NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) December 13, 2022
920am: Line continues to move east producing isolated tornadoes, damaging winds, and hail up to quarter size. Severe threat over once line passes your location. #dfwwx pic.twitter.com/UA5r5ydE0G— NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) December 13, 2022