Tornado Warnings Issued All Across Texas Causing Widespread Damage

There have been several reports of damage as tornado warnings have been issued across Texas. FOX 7 Austin reported that at least one tornado has been reported near Decatur with possible injuries and destroyed homes.

According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, at one point Tuesday morning (December 13th), there were tornado warnings in effect for Tarrant, Wise, and Hood counties. Damages were reported near FM 730 and FM 2264 near Decatur. A semi was also overturned on U.S. 287 in Decatur.

There have been power outages in several counties across Texas, including Boyd, Cottondale, Decatur, and Paradise.

Students and staff members in schools across North Texas have moved to safe spots as a safety precaution, according to school websites and social media posts.

