Texas Football Team Gets Jiggy With It On The Sideline In Must-See Video
By Dani Medina
December 13, 2022
Incarnate Word football has a lot to celebrate this season — and it showed on the sideline during a game last month.
In a video that went viral after it was picked up by ESPN this week, a handful of UIW players are seen on the sidelines at the November 21 game at Northwestern State University dancing along to the "Cupid Shuffle" during a timeout. They were being cheered on by fans in the stands as they kick, kick, kick, kick and "walk it by yourself." Offensive lineman Dayton Robinson was seen totally getting into it, with a couple of body rolls that made the crowd go crazy!
The video, posted by Darion Chafin, received over 40,000 likes and nearly 250,000 views. The video was reposted by ESPN and received 1.2 million views. Watch it for yourself below!
@chafin.0
Mid Game…. Just watch my boy #70 😂 #fyp #football #d1 #d1athlete♬ original sound - Darion Chafin
No. 7 seed UIW is gearing up for the FCS Playoffs Semifinals this weekend. The Cardinals will travel to North Dakota to face the No. 3 seed Bison on Friday (December 16). Last week, Incarnate Word shocked No. 2 Sacramento State 66-63 in a high-scoring thriller that was sealed by a game-winning touchdown from quarterback Lindsey Scott Jr. to wide receiver Taylor Grimes.
We previously reported that Scott is one of the best players in college football, if not the best. He's "putting up video game numbers" this season, UIW says. he grad student QB is currently leading the U.S. in passing efficiency (218.1) and yards per attempt (11.56) and is on pace to set an FCS record. Scott is ranked No. 6 in the country in passing yards (3,791), but he's top dog when it comes to passing touchdowns with 50 — which are both better stats than Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams and UTSA's Frank Harris. He's also currently averaging 53 points a game and over 580 yards a game.