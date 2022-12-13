Texas Football Team Gets Jiggy With It On The Sideline In Must-See Video

Incarnate Word football has a lot to celebrate this season — and it showed on the sideline during a game last month.

In a video that went viral after it was picked up by ESPN this week, a handful of UIW players are seen on the sidelines at the November 21 game at Northwestern State University dancing along to the "Cupid Shuffle" during a timeout. They were being cheered on by fans in the stands as they kick, kick, kick, kick and "walk it by yourself." Offensive lineman Dayton Robinson was seen totally getting into it, with a couple of body rolls that made the crowd go crazy!

The video, posted by Darion Chafin, received over 40,000 likes and nearly 250,000 views. The video was reposted by ESPN and received 1.2 million views. Watch it for yourself below!