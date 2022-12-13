The Best Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives’ In Minnesota

If Guy Fieri and his spiky hair walk into a restaurant, you know it's about to be good. As the host of Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, Fieri has visited more than 1,250 restaurants over the show's 40 seasons —So it's safe to say he knows a thing or two about delicious food.

Mashed recently took the trouble to compile a list of 50 of Fieri's Triple-D favorites, one for every state. So, without further ado, the best Minnesota restaurant featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives is: Psycho Suzi's Motor Lounge in Minneapolis. Here's what Mashed had to say about it:

"Minnesota is much cooler than it gets credit for. Besides behind the land of 10,000 lakes, the state is also where we got Prince, Bob Dylan, Milky Way candy bars, and the game Twister (via Minnesota Post). It's also home to one of the funkiest, most iconic Tiki bars in America, also known as Psycho Suzie's Motor Lounge in Minneapolis. Psycho Suzie's has been named one of the best Tiki bars in the country by Food Network, Thrillist, Condé Nast Traveler, Travel + Leisure, Time Out, and Esquire. You'll come for their intriguing and somewhat sassy cocktail menu, and stay for the delicious food, like the state fair blue ribbon-winning Grainbelt-Battered Cheese Curds that Guy Fieri tried. Their menu is currently changing, but you can bet that whatever dishes and cocktails they are serving up, you'll go wild for them."