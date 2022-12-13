The Best Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives’ In Missouri

By Taylor Linzinmeir

December 13, 2022

The Grand Tasting At Vegas Uncork'd by Bon Appétit
Photo: Getty Images

If Guy Fieri and his spiky hair walk into a restaurant, you know the food is about to be good. As the host of Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, Fieri has visited more than 1,250 restaurants over the show's 40 seasons —So it's safe to say he knows a thing or two about delicious eats.

Mashed recently took the trouble to compile a list of 50 of Fieri's Triple-D favorites, one for every state. So, without further ado, the best Missouri restaurant featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives is: Shaved Duck in St. Louis. Here's what Mashed had to say about it:

"Let's just cut to the chase: Everything on the menu at the Shaved Duck in St. Louis, Missouri looks delicious, with its unique spins on Southern comforts. When Guy Fieri made a visit, he tried the crispy-skinned smoked duck breast served with cherry juniper jam, and the host couldn't put it down. We can attest — just watching the episode had our mouth watering. Or go for the smothered fries piled high with a whole bunch of smoked pork and homemade cheese sauce, which Fieri called 'killer.'"

While you're at it, why not take a roadtrip to all of the best Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives restaurants around the country? Check out Mashed's full list of the best Triple-D restaurants.

