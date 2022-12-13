This Is The Best Christmas Light Display In South Carolina

It's the most wonderful time of the year, and what better way to celebrate than stepping into a magical winter wonderland with your family and friends?

Travel + Leisure search around the country to find the most beautiful Christmas displays lighting up the skies just in time for the holidays, compiling a list of the best holiday light display in each state, from "a sophisticated tea light-lined spectacle [to] a drive-through LED extravaganza."

So what is the best Christmas light display in South Carolina?

Nights of a Thousand Candles

Billed by the event website as "one of the most beloved holiday events in the Southeast," the Nights of a Thousand Candles at Brookgreen Gardens in Murrells Inlet is a unique display that combines both the more modern lighted displays with the beautiful flickering flames of thousands of candles.

Learn more about the Nights of a Thousand Candles by visiting the website.

Here's what Travel + Leisure had to say about the best light display in the state:

"Candles might not burn as bright as LED lights, but that doesn't mean Brookgreen Gardens' Nights of a Thousand Candles are any less magical. Grab a warm apple cider and stroll through the grounds, which are illuminated by more than 2,700 hand-lit candles in addition to thousands of sparkling lights."

Check out Travel + Leisure's full list to learn more about the best Christmas light displays around the country.