This Is The Best Christmas Light Display In South Carolina
By Sarah Tate
December 13, 2022
It's the most wonderful time of the year, and what better way to celebrate than stepping into a magical winter wonderland with your family and friends?
Travel + Leisure search around the country to find the most beautiful Christmas displays lighting up the skies just in time for the holidays, compiling a list of the best holiday light display in each state, from "a sophisticated tea light-lined spectacle [to] a drive-through LED extravaganza."
So what is the best Christmas light display in South Carolina?
Nights of a Thousand Candles
Billed by the event website as "one of the most beloved holiday events in the Southeast," the Nights of a Thousand Candles at Brookgreen Gardens in Murrells Inlet is a unique display that combines both the more modern lighted displays with the beautiful flickering flames of thousands of candles.
Learn more about the Nights of a Thousand Candles by visiting the website.
Here's what Travel + Leisure had to say about the best light display in the state:
"Candles might not burn as bright as LED lights, but that doesn't mean Brookgreen Gardens' Nights of a Thousand Candles are any less magical. Grab a warm apple cider and stroll through the grounds, which are illuminated by more than 2,700 hand-lit candles in addition to thousands of sparkling lights."
Check out Travel + Leisure's full list to learn more about the best Christmas light displays around the country.