This Is The Most Iconic Sandwich In Arizona

There's endless amounts of sandwich combinations and tons of different sandwich styles, like hoagies, paninis, subs, and even burgers. Some sandwiches are more popular in certain parts of the country, making them a must-try when visiting different states.

24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of each state's most iconic sandwich. The website states, "To compile a list of the most iconic sandwich in every state, 24/7 Tempo consulted listings in The Daily Meal, Eater, Zagat, Thrillist, Taste Atlas, Insider, and Delish, as well as numerous state-specific sites."

According to the list, the most iconic sandwich in Arizona is the Sonoran Hot Dog. The website suggests trying it from El Güero Canelo in Tucson. 24/7 Wall Street explains:

"If you travel to Phoenix, Tucson, or anywhere in southern Arizona, you’ll see carts lining the streets selling Sonoran hot dogs. Wrapped in bacon and grilled, the hot dog is then placed into a bolillo-style bun (a savory bread bun similar to a baguette) and smothered with pinto beans, onions, tomatoes, and condiments including mayonnaise, mustard, and jalapeño salsa."

Check out the full list of each state's most iconic sandwiches on 24/7 Wall Street's website.