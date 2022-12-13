This Is The Most Iconic Sandwich In Texas

By Ginny Reese

December 16, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

There's endless amounts of sandwich combinations and tons of different sandwich styles, like hoagies, paninis, subs, and even burgers. Some sandwiches are more popular in certain parts of the country, making them a must-try when visiting different states.

24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of each state's most iconic sandwich. The website states, "To compile a list of the most iconic sandwich in every state, 24/7 Tempo consulted listings in The Daily MealEaterZagatThrillistTaste AtlasInsider, and Delish, as well as numerous state-specific sites."

According to the list, the most iconic sandwich in Texas is the BBQ Brisket sandwich. The website suggests trying it from Cooper's Old Time Pit Bar-B-Que in Llano. 24/7 Wall Street explains:

"Jewish immigrants to Texas began selling smoked brisket at delis in the early 1900s. From there, BBQ brisket has become a Lone Star State tradition. Toppings may vary, but the real star of the sandwich is the slow-smoked slab of beef either sliced or chopped and put on a roll and lathered in hot sauce."

Check out the full list of each state's most iconic sandwiches on 24/7 Wall Street's website.

