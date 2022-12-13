This Is The Most Popular Christmas Song In Arizona

By Ginny Reese

December 14, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Nothing can get you in the Christmas spirit quite like a classic Christmas song. For some, however, Christmas music is a controversial topic. You either love, or you hate it.

Finance Buzz conducted a study to find out the country's favorite Christmas songs, state-by-state. The website states, "To get a better sense of which songs are most and least likely to brighten shoppers’ moods, FinanceBuzz used Google Trends to find the most popular Christmas song in every state. We also surveyed more than 1,200 U.S. adults on the most annoying Christmas songs."

According to the list, the state's favorite Christmas song is "Feliz Navidad." That song was also the favorite of California, Florida, Nevada, and Texas.

Other popular Christmas songs that landed on the list were "A Holly Jolly Christmas," "Jingle Bell rock," "Santa Baby," "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year," "Wonderful Christmastime," "Run Rudolph Run," "The Christmas Song (Merry Christmas to You)," "(There's No Place Like) Home for the Holidays," and "It's Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas."

Check out the full list of each state's favorite Christmas songs on Finance Buzz's website.

