Insane Timelapse Footage Shows 'Massive' Tornado Forming Over Texas

By Ginny Reese

May 24, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A massive tornado touched down in North Texas on Monday, May 23rd.

According to the National Weather Service, the large tornado was "very dangerous" and touched down in Morton. The NWS had issued a severe thunderstorm watch with the possibility of hail and wind gusts of up to 70 mph on Monday.

Photos and videos posted to social media show the terrifying, "monstrous" size of the storm. A timelapse that was posted to Twitter by WxYard shows the fascinating formation of the tornado. Storm chaser Garret Gwiazda recorded the footage, saying that the "massive tornado" was "absolutely worth the watch." Check it out below:

Other videos show the tornado ripping across the area. Check them out below:

