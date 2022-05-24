Insane Timelapse Footage Shows 'Massive' Tornado Forming Over Texas
By Ginny Reese
May 24, 2022
A massive tornado touched down in North Texas on Monday, May 23rd.
According to the National Weather Service, the large tornado was "very dangerous" and touched down in Morton. The NWS had issued a severe thunderstorm watch with the possibility of hail and wind gusts of up to 70 mph on Monday.
Photos and videos posted to social media show the terrifying, "monstrous" size of the storm. A timelapse that was posted to Twitter by WxYard shows the fascinating formation of the tornado. Storm chaser Garret Gwiazda recorded the footage, saying that the "massive tornado" was "absolutely worth the watch." Check it out below:
Here is a time lapse of the massive #tornado that dropped West of Lubbock, TX on the 23rd! It is absolutely worth the watch!! #txwx #weather @spann @JimCantore @VermontJen https://t.co/VejbOgiJiA— WxYard (@WxYardDotCom) May 24, 2022
Other videos show the tornado ripping across the area. Check them out below:
Large tornado earlier just north of Morton, TX. #txwx @NWSLubbock pic.twitter.com/y1DlFJtrgj— Kholby Martin (@StormChaser220) May 24, 2022
A very dangerous large tornado is on the ground north of Morton. https://t.co/vB7Bu1ZWuM— NWS Lubbock (@NWSLubbock) May 24, 2022
Large tornado just now near Morton, Texas. #Tornado #stormchasing pic.twitter.com/v6oxuIZGSB— David Evans (@DaveEvansSacto) May 24, 2022