Colorado Destination Among The Best Places To Spend New Year's Eve

By Zuri Anderson

December 14, 2022

Down town Telluride Colorado
Photo: Getty Images

The new year is almost here, and some people want to bid farewell to 2022 in style. If you're feeling indecisive about where to usher in 2023, Travel + Leisure found nine amazing places to spend New Year's this year. Writers "curated a list of big-city destinations hosting fireworks and parties, as well as smaller towns with intimate experiences, nature, and wellness."

One Colorado destination was featured on the list: Telluride! Here's why this cozy town:

"For a small-town experience with great skiing, head to Telluride. The town typically displays fireworks over the slopes on New Year's Eve, and visitors can partake in winter sports (fat biking, sledding, ice climbing, snowmobiling, and more) during the day and cozy up by the fire at night. Luxury accommodations include Fairmont Heritage Place, Franz Klammer Lodge and the Madeline Hotel & Residences, Auberge Resorts Collection, but travelers on a budget can enjoy the privacy of an Airbnb cabin or condo."
