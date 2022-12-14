Def Leppard's Joe Elliot Praises Demi Lovato's Latest Album

Def Leppard frontman, Joe Elliot had only great things to say about other artists' work when asked about his favorite albums of 2022. According to Loudersound, Elliot shared specific praises for Eddie Vedder, the Von Hertzen Brothers, and Jethro Tull in an interview with Classic Rock Magazine.

"There’s a few. Eddie Vedder’s Earthling, The White Lies, the Von Hertzen Brothers… and – shock, horror! – I like the Jethro Tull album," he explained to Classic Rock Magazine. Elliot went on to say that he enjoyed Demi Lovato's latest album above the rest.

"But the one that rocks harder than anything else I’ve heard this year is Demi Lovato’s album Holy Fvck. The riffs are fantastic and her singing is off the f***ing charts!"

Loudersound mentioned that 2022 was a good year for Def Leppard. After co-headlining a North American stadium tour with Motley Crue, and their latest album topping charts in the United States and the UK, one might say it was an excellent year for Def Leppard. The stadium tour alone sold well over one million tickets. Elliot detailed that the band is currently working on a follow-up to their Diamond Star Halos album that was released in May.