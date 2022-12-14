Def Leppard's Joe Elliot Praises Demi Lovato's Latest Album

By Logan DeLoye

December 14, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Def Leppard frontman, Joe Elliot had only great things to say about other artists' work when asked about his favorite albums of 2022. According to Loudersound, Elliot shared specific praises for Eddie Vedder, the Von Hertzen Brothers, and Jethro Tull in an interview with Classic Rock Magazine.

"There’s a few. Eddie Vedder’s Earthling, The White Lies, the Von Hertzen Brothers… and – shock, horror! – I like the Jethro Tull album," he explained to Classic Rock Magazine. Elliot went on to say that he enjoyed Demi Lovato's latest album above the rest.

"But the one that rocks harder than anything else I’ve heard this year is Demi Lovato’s album Holy Fvck. The riffs are fantastic and her singing is off the f***ing charts!"

Loudersound mentioned that 2022 was a good year for Def Leppard. After co-headlining a North American stadium tour with Motley Crue, and their latest album topping charts in the United States and the UK, one might say it was an excellent year for Def Leppard. The stadium tour alone sold well over one million tickets. Elliot detailed that the band is currently working on a follow-up to their Diamond Star Halos album that was released in May.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.