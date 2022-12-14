Harry Styles Rips Pants Mid-Show & Recovers In The Most Iconic Way: WATCH

The show must go on!

At Harry Styles' concert in São Paulo, Brazil, on Tuesday (December 13) night, there was a bit of a wardrobe malfunction. During the "Kiwi Kicks" portion of the evening, Harry apparently ripped the pants of his sparkly jumpsuit, as seen in videos making the rounds on social media. The "As It Was" singer is seen bending over to see what damage had been done before covering his groin area and hilariously skipping away. He continues to (somehow still) graciously gallop around the stage to hype up the crowd — all with one hand still covering the apparent wardrobe malfunction.

He then triumphantly returned to the stage with a makeshift skirt made out of a flag to finish out the show. Truly iconic.

And finish out the show he did! To honor the three year anniversary of Styles' sophomore solo album Fine Line, he performed the titular track as a special surprise for fans in Brazil — in the flag skirt. He also honored the milestone on social media. "Fine Line is three years old today. Thank you to everyone who listened, and everyone who helped me make it. Pink and blue forever," he wrote on Instagram.

You can watch videos of Harry's hilarious wardrobe malfunction and his "Fine Line" performance below: