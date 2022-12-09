Harry Styles was met with chaos in Brazil.

While on stage in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday (December 8), the "As It Was" singer was visibly distressed when a fan jumped on stage while he was singing "What Makes You Beautiful." Videos of the incident making the rounds on social media show Harry seeing the fan invade the stage and retreating immediately — all without missing a beat. He let the crowd sing the hook while security was containing the situation and then the fan was seen being taken off the stage and Styles finished the iconic One Direction hit.

You can take a look at the video below: