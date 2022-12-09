Harry Styles Doesn't Miss A Beat When Fan Invades Stage During Concert
By Dani Medina
December 9, 2022
Harry Styles was met with chaos in Brazil.
While on stage in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday (December 8), the "As It Was" singer was visibly distressed when a fan jumped on stage while he was singing "What Makes You Beautiful." Videos of the incident making the rounds on social media show Harry seeing the fan invade the stage and retreating immediately — all without missing a beat. He let the crowd sing the hook while security was containing the situation and then the fan was seen being taken off the stage and Styles finished the iconic One Direction hit.
You can take a look at the video below:
That wasn't the only chaotic thing to happen at Harry's show in Brazil. A tour van containing Harry Styles merchandise was hijacked by gunmen in Brazil while driving from Rio de Janeiro to Curtiba, where Harry is scheduled to perform on Saturday (December 10), NME reports. The suspects reportedly stopped the tour van on BR-116 and "subdued" the truck driver. No injuries have been reported yet. The suspects have yet to be identified.
Here's a look at Harry Styles' upcoming "Love On Tour" shows through the end of 2022:
- December 10: Curtiba, Brazil
- December 13: São Paulo, Brazil
- December 14: São Paulo, Brazil
At the end of January, Harry will be back in Los Angeles to finish out his residency after three shows were postponed due to an illness. After that, he's off to Australia, Asia and Europe with dates scheduled through July 2023.