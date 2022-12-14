'Historically Cold' Arctic Blast To Hit Chicago

The same weather system that recently hit portions of the West might move into Chicago next week. According to Block Club Chicago, the region will experience "bitter cold" temperatures all the way into Christmas. Temperatures are predicted to be average for the rest of this week and drop drastically into next, possibly reaching historic lows. National Weather Service Chicago took to Twitter to detail exactly when locals can expect the seasonal shift.

"Confidence is increasing that there will be a significant pattern change, allowing very cold air to infiltrate the region, and stick around. Coldest air could arrive in the days leading up to and continuing through Christmas. Normal highs next week are in upper 20s to lower 30s, normal lows are in the teens. If current forecasts pan out, then we will see temps MUCH colder than those normal highs & lows. Tues will be last day to do last min outdoor chores before rain than cold," the post read.

Block Club Chicago detailed that if predictions are accurate, the bitter cold conditions will continue well into the holidays.