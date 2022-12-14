'Historically Cold' Arctic Blast To Hit Chicago
By Logan DeLoye
December 14, 2022
The same weather system that recently hit portions of the West might move into Chicago next week. According to Block Club Chicago, the region will experience "bitter cold" temperatures all the way into Christmas. Temperatures are predicted to be average for the rest of this week and drop drastically into next, possibly reaching historic lows. National Weather Service Chicago took to Twitter to detail exactly when locals can expect the seasonal shift.
"Confidence is increasing that there will be a significant pattern change, allowing very cold air to infiltrate the region, and stick around. Coldest air could arrive in the days leading up to and continuing through Christmas. Normal highs next week are in upper 20s to lower 30s, normal lows are in the teens. If current forecasts pan out, then we will see temps MUCH colder than those normal highs & lows. Tues will be last day to do last min outdoor chores before rain than cold," the post read.
Block Club Chicago detailed that if predictions are accurate, the bitter cold conditions will continue well into the holidays.
Here's latest temp outlook from @NWSCPC. Confidence is increasing that there will be a significant pattern change, allowing very cold air to infiltrate the region, and stick around. Coldest air could arrive in the days leading up to and continuing through Christmas. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/3MC9fMW1N5— NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) December 13, 2022
Chicago is not the only city that will be affected by the blast, as the entire Midwest and even small portions of the South might be forced to endure substantially lower temperatures as depicted on the map shared by forecaster Bob Waszak.