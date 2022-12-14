Missing Skier Found Dead At Resort

A 37-year-old skier was found dead at the Solitude Mountain Resort in Salt Lake City, Utah, one day after being reported missing.

The skier, identified as Devon O'Connell, of Cottonwood Heights, initially went up the mountain to ski with a friend on Monday (December 14).

The friend was reported to have left O'Connell at around 10:30 a.m. before O'Connell had hopped back on a ski lift for another run at around noon.

Police confirmed that O'Connell's body was located by search and rescue crews Tuesday (December 13) morning.

“He was found at about 8:15 (a.m.), just off of the Sensation ski run in some trees,” said Unified Police Department spokesperson Melody Cutler via NBC local affiliate KSL.