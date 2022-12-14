Mysterious Mountain Of Mattresses Leads To Investigation In Massachusetts
By Jason Hall
December 14, 2022
An investigation has been launched after 21 mattresses were mysteriously found on Wilson Road in Fall River, Massachusetts, local authorities confirmed to Boston.com.
Mayor Paul Coogan announced that a $200 reward was being offered for information related to the pile, which was located an area near the city's water supply.
"A $200 reward is being offered for the first person with information connected to the individual responsible for the dumping of these mattresses at Wilson Road," Coogan wrote in a post shared to his Facebook account on Sunday (December 11). "With information, leave a message at the Mayor’s Office at 508-324-2600, your call will be returned. Update it happened between 3 Saturday afternoon and 7 Sunday morning."
Sgt. Moses Pereira, a spokesperson for the Fall River Police Department, confirmed the investigation to Boston.com, however, specified that authorities couldn't provide additional details regarding any leads at the time of publication on Wednesday (December 14).
Elaina Pevide, a spokesperson for Mayor Coogan's office, confirmed that the Environmental Police had already ruled out multiple leads but were still investigating at least two others in an email to Boston.com.
“I will say, we had a tremendous outpouring of support and helpful information from residents!” Pevide wrote.