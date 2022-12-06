This Is The Best Restaurant Chain In Massachusetts

A Boston eatery is being credited as the best restaurant chain in Massachusetts.

Mashed compiled a list of the best restaurant chain in every U.S. state, which included Tasty Burger as the top choice for Massachusetts.

"Tasty Burger is Boston to the bone," Mashed's Kori Ellis wrote. "It was born in the capital of Massachusetts in 2010 right behind Fenway Park and, four years later, it was named the Official Burger of the hometown Boston Red Sox. Today, Tasty Burger still gets fantastic reviews and has five locations in Boston. The Big Tasty is their most famous burger. It comes complete with cheese, tomato, lettuce, onion, pickle, and a special sauce. If you're planning to catch a baseball game, go with their All Beef Dog and consider adding sauerkraut, chili, or cheese sauce."

Mashed's full list of the best restaurant chain in every state is listed below: