This Is The Best Restaurant Chain In Massachusetts

By Jason Hall

December 6, 2022

A Boston eatery is being credited as the best restaurant chain in Massachusetts.

Mashed compiled a list of the best restaurant chain in every U.S. state, which included Tasty Burger as the top choice for Massachusetts.

"Tasty Burger is Boston to the bone," Mashed's Kori Ellis wrote. "It was born in the capital of Massachusetts in 2010 right behind Fenway Park and, four years later, it was named the Official Burger of the hometown Boston Red Sox. Today, Tasty Burger still gets fantastic reviews and has five locations in Boston. The Big Tasty is their most famous burger. It comes complete with cheese, tomato, lettuce, onion, pickle, and a special sauce. If you're planning to catch a baseball game, go with their All Beef Dog and consider adding sauerkraut, chili, or cheese sauce."

Mashed's full list of the best restaurant chain in every state is listed below:

  1. Alabama- Milo's
  2. Alaska- Great Alaska Pizza Company
  3. Arizona- Bobby Q's Restaurant
  4. Arkansas- Slim Chickens
  5. California- In-N-Out Burger
  6. Colorado- Garbanzo
  7. Connecticut- Duchess
  8. Delaware- Waybacks Burgers
  9. Florida- PDQ
  10. Georgia- Waffle House
  11. Hawaii- Zippy's
  12. Idaho- Big Jud's
  13. Illinois- Harold's Chicken Shack
  14. Indiana- Schoop's Hamburgers
  15. Iowa- Maid-Rite
  16. Kansas- Joe's Kansas City Bar-B-Que
  17. Kentucky- Fazoli's
  18. Louisiana- Raising Cane's
  19. Maine- Otto
  20. Maryland- Chaps Pit Beef
  21. Massachusetts- Tasty Burger
  22. Michigan- Big John's Steak & Onion
  23. Minnesota- MyBurger
  24. Mississippi- Ward's
  25. Missouri- Lion's Choice
  26. Montana- The Pickle Barrel
  27. Nebraska- Runza
  28. Nevada- PT's Taverns
  29. New Hampshire- Moe's Italian Sandwiches
  30. New Jersey- Jersey Mike's
  31. New Mexico- Blake's Lotaburger
  32. New York- Xi'an Famous Foods
  33. North Carolina- Cook Out
  34. North Dakota- Burger Time
  35. Ohio- Gold Star
  36. Oklahoma- Braum's
  37. Oregon- Burgerville
  38. Pennsylvania- Quaker Steak & Lube
  39. Rhode Island- Providence Coal Fired Pizza
  40. South Carolina- Rush's
  41. South Dakota- The Millstone
  42. Tennessee- Pal's Sudden Service
  43. Texas- Whataburger
  44. Utah- Arctic Circle
  45. Vermont- Grazers
  46. Virginia- Biscuitville
  47. Washington- Taco Time Northwest
  48. West Virginia- Tudor's Biscuit World
  49. Wisconsin- Culver's
  50. Wyoming- Taco John's
