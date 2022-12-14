New Netflix Series Can Be Watched In Whatever Order You Want

Netflix is thinking outside the box with an upcoming release that changes the way you watch a TV show.

Kaleidoscope tells the story of "a crew of masterful thieves and their attempt to crack a seemingly unbreakable vault for the biggest payday in history," according to Netflix. It is loosely inspired by the true story of $70 billion in bonds going missing in New York City during Hurricane Sandy in 2012.

Each of the eight episodes — spanning from 24 years before the heist to six months after — of the limited series gives viewers one piece of the puzzle. The catch? You don't need to watch these episodes in order.

The crime anthology series, starring Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul, Breaking Bad), Paz Vega (Rambo) and Tati Gabrielle (You, Uncharted), takes a non-linear approach to storytelling. All the episodes are named after colors — and every viewer can start their Kaleidoscope journey on a different one. For example, one viewer might start with episodes "Yellow" or "Green," while another can choose to kick off the series with "Blue" or "Pink." Whatever order you choose, it all comes together in the "White" finale.

"All viewers will eventually see all episodes, but the order in which they watch the episodes will affect their viewpoint on the story, the characters, and the questions and answers at the heart of the heist," the show description reads. "How will you experience the colors of Kaleidoscope?"

Kaleidoscope is set to release on Netflix on January 1, 2023.

Watch the trailer below: