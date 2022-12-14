One Georgia City Named Among Best Places To Celebrate New Years

Where will you be on December 31st at 11:59 p.m? Be it weather, atmosphere, or events, some cities are known for being more fun to celebrate new years in than others.

According to a list compiled by Wallethub, Atlanta is one of the best cities in all of America to celebrate New Years. Atlanta ranked 5th on a list of 100 of the best cities to celebrate the holiday.

Here is what Wallethub had to say about compiling the data to discover the best places in the entire country to celebrate New Years:

"In order to determine the best spots for celebrating New Year’s Eve, WalletHub compared the 100 most populated U.S. cities across three key dimensions: 1) Entertainment & Food, 2) Costs and 3) Safety & Accessibility. We evaluated those dimensions using 29 relevant metrics, which are listed below with their corresponding weights. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the most favorable conditions for New Year’s Eve partiers. For metrics marked with an asterisk (*), we used the square root of the population to calculate the population size in order to avoid overcompensating for minor differences across cities."

