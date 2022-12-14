Sandy Hook Parents Reflect Ten Years After Elementary School Massacre

Parents who lost their children in the horrific massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, on December 14, 2012, are reflecting on everything that has happened during the past ten years.

Twenty children and six adults were shot and killed by a lone gunman. The shooter died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Nicole Hockley, who lost her son Dylan, and Mark Barden, who lost his son Daniel, spoke to ABC News about how the shooting changed their lives and what they have been doing to prevent another mass shooting.

"I find it hard to wrap my head around the fact that it's been ten years since I last held Dylan," Hockley said.

After the shooting, the pair helped start Sandy Hook Promise, a nonprofit gun safety advocacy group. Barden said the group has been trying to help school officials, parents, and law enforcement identify warning signs and prevent a mass shooting before it happens.

"There are so many warning signs, and they can be subtle. Many are in the social media platforms, where the students are seeing them and the parents aren't seeing them," he said.

Hockley also spoke about the defamation lawsuit against Alex Jones, who claimed the shooting was a hoax and that the survivors were crisis actors.

Jones has been ordered to pay over $1 billion to the survivors and has filed for bankruptcy.

"Over the years that we've been working on this lawsuit, he has tried every ploy possible to delay. To alter his personal bankruptcy is just another stalling tactic. But we're not going anywhere," Hockley said. "This isn't about the money. This is about getting consequences for his actions. And that is going to happen."

President Joe Biden also addressed the anniversary of the tragedy, issuing a statement calling on Americans to do more to tackle gun violence.

"We should have societal guilt for taking too long to deal with this problem. We have a moral obligation to pass and enforce laws that can prevent these things from happening again," Biden said. "We owe it to the courageous, young survivors and to the families who lost part of their soul ten years ago to turn their pain into purpose."