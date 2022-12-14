A mother and her boyfriend were arrested after authorities found her 4-year-old son dead in their Seattle apartment, KIRO 7 reports.

Police and firefighters found the boy, named KJ, unresponsive inside a Queen Anne apartment off Olympic Place Sunday night (December 11). According to court documents, the 4-year-old suffered a traumatic head injury with bruising on his face and swelling on the back of his head.

Cops immediately took 23-year-old Cynthia Enyeart and 20-year-old Junior Asghedom into custody. They were ordered held on $500,000 bail each. Both suspects waived their court appearances Tuesday afternoon (December 13), but a family friend revealed some disturbing allegations about KJ's home life in the courtroom.

“I’ve got pictures that show that he sleeps in a closet-type looking thing,” the friend, who didn't identify herself, said. “There’re pictures on TikTok and videos with bruises, black eyes, fat lips. It’s just disgusting.”

She also claims Child Protective Services ignored many warning signs about the 4-year-old being abused, adding that she wasn't surprised he died.

“CPS was called multiple times by everybody, including other family members,” the family friend alleges. “Nothing was done. Nothing. They came and that’s it. And then they left, closed the case out.”

Michael Fredericks, KJ's grandfather, was shocked over the young child's death, calling him his "sidekick."

“I miss the hell out of you, I think of you all the time,” he told KING 5. "I couldn’t go anywhere without him, if I tried to go somewhere, he had to go, there were no ands, ifs, or buts about it.”

He continued, "I don’t want it to be murder, I just don’t."

No word on when King County officials will release the results of KJ's cause of death. The investigation is ongoing.

Family members and friends also launched a GoFundMe to cover the costs of the boy's funeral.