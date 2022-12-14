Several Huge Names Added To Nashville's Massive New Year's Eve Bash

The night will be the perfect time to gather around and watch the giant music note drop at the stroke of midnight, surrounded by hundreds of thousands of partiers ringing in the new year. The five-hour broadcast will feature nearly 50 performances from venues around Nashville, including the main stage, as well as the spectacular firework show sure to amaze at midnight.

New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash will air 7-9 p.m. CT and 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. CT Friday, December 31 on CBS and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.