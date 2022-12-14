Several Huge Names Added To Nashville's Massive New Year's Eve Bash
By Sarah Tate
December 14, 2022
Nashville's Big Bash just got even bigger! Several artists have been added to New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash presented by CBS, including some of the biggest names in country music.
On Wednesday (December 14), CBS announced that Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Darius Rucker, Dierks Bentley, Thomas Rhett, Jason Aldean, King Calaway, Sheryl Crow, Flo-Rida, Riley Green, Ashley McBryde, Steve Miller, Lainey Wilson and The War and Treaty will join the massive party set to take over Music City on New Year's Eve.
The artists join previously announced performers Kelsea Ballerini, Brooks & Dunn, Little Big Town and Zac Brown Band for the night hosted by Jimmie Allen, Elle King and Rachel Smith. Allen and King are also set to perform during the big night.
The night will be the perfect time to gather around and watch the giant music note drop at the stroke of midnight, surrounded by hundreds of thousands of partiers ringing in the new year. The five-hour broadcast will feature nearly 50 performances from venues around Nashville, including the main stage, as well as the spectacular firework show sure to amaze at midnight.
New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash will air 7-9 p.m. CT and 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. CT Friday, December 31 on CBS and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.