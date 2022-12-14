Too $hort Honored With His Own Day And A Street Named After Him In Oakland

The street, which was renamed in his honor, is located in the three-block stretch outside of his old high school in East Oakland, where he walked to for years. Mayor Schaaf said the holiday and street were part of an effort to recognize the rapper, born Todd Shaw, for his reputable contributions to the music industry including classic bangers like “Blow the Whistle,” “Shake That Monkey,” “The Ghetto,” “Gettin It” and more. In his humble response, Too $hort revealed that he plans to partner with the Oakland Unified School District, Affect The Youth and Fremont High School to bring back marching bands and music programs to the district.



Too $hort's honor comes days after he and his Mount Westmore brethren released their new album Snoop Cube 40 Short. The 16-track album only features P-Lo but does have a special intro from Dr. Dre on "Too Big." According to TMZ, Dre actually recorded a full verse for a song that's not on the album. Too $hort said the group will drop at least three more albums. They also plan to have Dre appear on their future projects in some capacity.



See what he had to say about Dr. Dre's verse and check out a recap from the event below.