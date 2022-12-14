Mandy Rose Suddenly Released By WWE: Report

Former NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose has reportedly been released by WWE, Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp reports.

The company's decision stems from content Rose posted on her FanTime page, which the company reportedly felt "was outside of the parameters of her WWE deal," according to Sapp

Rose's reported release comes hours after dropping the NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez on Tuesday (December 13) night after a 413-day reign as champion.

The 32-year-old initially signed with WWE in 2014 shortly after finishing second to the late Sara Lee in the female portion of the sixth season of WWE's reality show competition Tough Enough.