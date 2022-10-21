Husband Of Former WWE 'Tough Enough' Winner Sara Lee Addresses Her Death
By Jason Hall
October 21, 2022
The husband of late former WWE Tough Enough winner Sara Lee addressed her death publicly for the first time Friday (October 21) morning.
Cory Weston, who wrestles under the name Westin Blake, shared a lengthy, heartfelt message on his verified Twitter account, having previously stepped away from social media following his wife's sudden passing earlier this month.
"Dear Sara, I loved you from the first moment I saw you," Weston wrote. "I would always say that you were an angel walking on this earth. Beautiful, compassionate, strong and so loving. An angel that blessed me with 3 of the most beautiful children I could imagine.
"But you were soo much more than just mom. You were a motivator, a best friend, a sister, a daughter, an aunt, the back bone of our family, and (my favorite), my wife. I really don’t know what to say in these uncertain times.
"I just know that death can’t take away the memories we made I can’t promise that I will stop grieving but I know now, that you’re free. I can’t thank you enough for giving me the best years of my life so far. I LOVE YOU SARA."
Fellow wrestler Bull James, who had worked alongside Weston and Lee in WWE's developmental program NXT, had previously shared a statement on behalf of the Weston and Lee family acknowledging that "Cory has taken a step back from social media" while thanking fans and fellow wrestlers for their donations to a GoFundMe launched in Lee's name.
From the Weston & Lee Family: pic.twitter.com/o4leq4T5DS— Bull James (@RealBullJames) October 10, 2022
Lee's mother, Terri, confirmed her daughter's death in a post shared to her Facebook account on October 6.
Lee, 30, was the female winner of the sixth season of WWE's reality show competition Tough Enough to win a one-year NXT developmental contract with the company, defeating current NXT Champion Mandy Rose -- who signed with the company shortly after the competition - in the final fan voting round.
Lee was released from her WWE contract in 2016 and reported to be continuing her wrestling training in Orlando, Florida during the past five years.
On October 5,, the 30-year-old shared a photo of herself claiming she was "celebrating finally being healthy enough to go to the gym 2 days in a row" after her "first ever sinus infection kicked my butt."
Lee married Weston in December 2017 and the couple shared three children.