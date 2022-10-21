Husband Of Former WWE 'Tough Enough' Winner Sara Lee Addresses Her Death

The husband of late former WWE Tough Enough winner Sara Lee addressed her death publicly for the first time Friday (October 21) morning.

Cory Weston, who wrestles under the name Westin Blake, shared a lengthy, heartfelt message on his verified Twitter account, having previously stepped away from social media following his wife's sudden passing earlier this month.

"Dear Sara, I loved you from the first moment I saw you," Weston wrote. "I would always say that you were an angel walking on this earth. Beautiful, compassionate, strong and so loving. An angel that blessed me with 3 of the most beautiful children I could imagine.

"But you were soo much more than just mom. You were a motivator, a best friend, a sister, a daughter, an aunt, the back bone of our family, and (my favorite), my wife. I really don’t know what to say in these uncertain times.

"I just know that death can’t take away the memories we made I can’t promise that I will stop grieving but I know now, that you’re free. I can’t thank you enough for giving me the best years of my life so far. I LOVE YOU SARA."