Diddy Teams Up With PARTYNEXTDOOR For New Song Off His Upcoming LP

"I invented champagne makin' love in the rain," Diddy spits. "No way out, this might be the last train/Showed her s**t she never could see, She think she dreamin', I had to tell her to breathe/She love to arch it up and give it all to me, I gave her what n****s never gave her, that was honesty."



Diddy's new banger comes a few months after he delivered "Gotta Move On" featuring Bryson Tiller. The song went on to spark a new challenge that had numerous artists freestyling over it like Papoose and others. Afterward, Diddy released a EP with the official "Queens Remix" featuring Yung Miami and Ashanti, a "Kings Remix" with Tory Lanez and Fabolous plus a special remix by Cool-N-Dre which samples Warren G's "Regulate." The "Queens Remix" got plenty of attention after Ashanti responded to Irv Gotti on the song following the discourse about their relationship that stemmed from his Murder, Inc. docu-series.



Listen to Diddy's new song featuring PARTYNEXTDOOR below.