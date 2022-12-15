Diddy Teams Up With PARTYNEXTDOOR For New Song Off His Upcoming LP
By Tony M. Centeno
December 15, 2022
Diddy is back with new music for all of his R&B fans.
On Wednesday, December 14, the seasoned artist released his new single "Sex In The Porsche" featuring PARTYNEXTDOOR via Love Records/Motown. Diddy comes through with a smooth verse, in which he samples Biggie's classic line about him in "One More Chance (Remix)." In his first feature since the beginning of the year, PND croons on the chorus about getting freaky in the lavish sports car over production handled by Diddy, Stevie J and others. The song serves as the latest single that will appear on Brother Love's upcoming album.
"I invented champagne makin' love in the rain," Diddy spits. "No way out, this might be the last train/Showed her s**t she never could see, She think she dreamin', I had to tell her to breathe/She love to arch it up and give it all to me, I gave her what n****s never gave her, that was honesty."
Diddy's new banger comes a few months after he delivered "Gotta Move On" featuring Bryson Tiller. The song went on to spark a new challenge that had numerous artists freestyling over it like Papoose and others. Afterward, Diddy released a EP with the official "Queens Remix" featuring Yung Miami and Ashanti, a "Kings Remix" with Tory Lanez and Fabolous plus a special remix by Cool-N-Dre which samples Warren G's "Regulate." The "Queens Remix" got plenty of attention after Ashanti responded to Irv Gotti on the song following the discourse about their relationship that stemmed from his Murder, Inc. docu-series.
Listen to Diddy's new song featuring PARTYNEXTDOOR below.