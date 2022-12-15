E-40 Debuts New Ice Cream Line That Tastes Like Chicken & Waffles

“I’ve always wanted to create a food brand that reflects diversity and culture, so I’m truly proud to unveil my Soul Food line and my new Chicken & Waffles ice cream flavor," E-40 said in a statement. "Culinary arts is my passion and, as a Black entrepreneur with a prominent platform, I’m committed to doing my part to bring the worlds of food, culture and entertainment together like never before.”



The rare flavor comes after seasoned MC released his Goon With A Spoon ice cream brand. He launched the product with six flavors including Cookie Dough, Bourbon Vanilla, Vanilla Bean, Strawberry, Mint Chocolate and Salted Caramel. He plans to drop a Black Wall Street flavor as a part of his latest soul food-inspired line in 2023.



E-40's latest food venture comes after he joined forces with Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube and Too $hort to release Mount Westmore's debut album Snoop Cube 40 Short.



Take a better look at E-40's new ice cream flavor below.

