Elon Musk Threatens Legal Action Over Twitter Account That Tracked His Jet

By Bill Galluccio

December 15, 2022

NORWAY-INDUSTRY-BUSINESS-ENERGY-OIL-GAS
Photo: Getty Images

Twitter CEO Elon Musk addressed the decision to ban an account that was tracking his private jet. In a series of tweets, Musk said that accounts that provide real-time location data of anybody will be suspended because they pose a safety risk.

"Any account doxxing real-time location info of anyone will be suspended, as it is a physical safety violation. This includes posting links to sites with real-time location info. Posting locations someone traveled to on a slightly delayed basis isn't a safety problem, so is ok," Musk tweeted.

In a follow-up tweet, Musk said that a "crazy stalker" was trying to find him and started to follow a car with his two-year-old daughter.

"Last night, car carrying lil X in LA was followed by crazy stalker (thinking it was me), who later blocked car from moving & climbed onto hood," Musk said.

He then said that he plans to take legal action against Jack Sweeney, the 20-year-old college student who ran @ElonJet, the account that tracked Musk's private jet. Twitter permanently suspended the account earlier in the week.

"Legal action is being taken against Sweeney & organizations who supported harm to my family," Musk added.

Musk also shared a video of the purported stalker and their license plate.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.