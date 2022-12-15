Elon Musk Threatens Legal Action Over Twitter Account That Tracked His Jet

Twitter CEO Elon Musk addressed the decision to ban an account that was tracking his private jet. In a series of tweets, Musk said that accounts that provide real-time location data of anybody will be suspended because they pose a safety risk.

"Any account doxxing real-time location info of anyone will be suspended, as it is a physical safety violation. This includes posting links to sites with real-time location info. Posting locations someone traveled to on a slightly delayed basis isn't a safety problem, so is ok," Musk tweeted.

In a follow-up tweet, Musk said that a "crazy stalker" was trying to find him and started to follow a car with his two-year-old daughter.

"Last night, car carrying lil X in LA was followed by crazy stalker (thinking it was me), who later blocked car from moving & climbed onto hood," Musk said.

He then said that he plans to take legal action against Jack Sweeney, the 20-year-old college student who ran @ElonJet, the account that tracked Musk's private jet. Twitter permanently suspended the account earlier in the week.

"Legal action is being taken against Sweeney & organizations who supported harm to my family," Musk added.

Musk also shared a video of the purported stalker and their license plate.