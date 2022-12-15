Elon Musk Threatens Legal Action Over Twitter Account That Tracked His Jet
By Bill Galluccio
December 15, 2022
Twitter CEO Elon Musk addressed the decision to ban an account that was tracking his private jet. In a series of tweets, Musk said that accounts that provide real-time location data of anybody will be suspended because they pose a safety risk.
"Any account doxxing real-time location info of anyone will be suspended, as it is a physical safety violation. This includes posting links to sites with real-time location info. Posting locations someone traveled to on a slightly delayed basis isn't a safety problem, so is ok," Musk tweeted.
In a follow-up tweet, Musk said that a "crazy stalker" was trying to find him and started to follow a car with his two-year-old daughter.
"Last night, car carrying lil X in LA was followed by crazy stalker (thinking it was me), who later blocked car from moving & climbed onto hood," Musk said.
He then said that he plans to take legal action against Jack Sweeney, the 20-year-old college student who ran @ElonJet, the account that tracked Musk's private jet. Twitter permanently suspended the account earlier in the week.
"Legal action is being taken against Sweeney & organizations who supported harm to my family," Musk added.
Musk also shared a video of the purported stalker and their license plate.
Anyone recognize this person or car? pic.twitter.com/2U0Eyx7iwl— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 15, 2022