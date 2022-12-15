Fans Can't Help But Poke Fun At Kendall Jenner's Latest Outfit: SEE IT

By Dani Medina

December 15, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Kendall Jenner might be living her best self while on a winter vacation to an undisclosed wintry wonderland, but that's not stopping fans from raining on her parade a bit.

The 27-year-old model, who just recently split (again) from Devin Booker, shared a few photos on social media earlier this week wearing a hunter green bomber jacket and an adorable faux fur hat, which are worth $7,750 and $615 respectively, Page Six reports. The Loewe Padded Leather Bomber Jacket look didn't bode well with her followers, who couldn't help but compare it to the male genitalia.

"Jacket kinda looks like a ballsack," one user commented, while another said it's "giving scrotum." The jacket also appears to enhance Jenner's chest, which prompted another follower to say it "looks like it was made for Dolly Parton," alongside two melon emojis. "Those are some heavy hangers," another user quipped.

Take a look at the photos below:

In other Kardashian news, Travis Barker's ex-wife Shanna Moakler threw major shade at Khloe Kardashian, suggesting she's had work done on her face after fans compared their looks. "I think her surgery came out beautiful!" she clapped back in the comments of her most recent IG post.

