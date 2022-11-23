Why Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Called It Quits Again

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker's on-off romance is once again off after the pair called it quits last month.

Several sources confirmed to People that the 27-year-old model and 26-year-old Phoenix Suns guard split in October due to each of their careers demanding more of their time. However, it was said that the two "have a lot of love and respect for each other and wish only the best."

On Tuesday (November 22), a source close to the Kardashians star revealed to E! News what ultimately led to her and Booker's decision to break up.

"Their schedules weren't lining up and eventually the relationship really took its course," the source said. However it seems that there isn't any lingering tension behind the scenes and that it was an amicable decision. "There's no bad blood. It wasn't an awful breakup."

Since the former couple's split, the source said Jenner has been "in great spirits" and focusing on work, including growing her 818 tequila company, rather than a relationship.

"She's been really busy and is trying to take her company to the next level, and is really focused on work," the source said, adding that she's "not really open to dating right now."

This is the second time that the couple have called off their relationship, following their reported brief breakup earlier this summer.