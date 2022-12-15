Here Are the 10 Best Cupcakes In Austin

By Ginny Reese

December 15, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Cupcakes come in many different forms, like dipped, sprinkled, filled, or iced. With the thousands of flavor combination possibilities, it can be hard to find the perfect cupcake.

Yelp has a list of the top ten highest-rated cupcakes in the city. According to the list, the best cupcakes in Austin come from Boozy Bakes. The bakery has tons of great reviews. One Yelp user wrote:

"Best cupcakes I've ever had!! My partner and I had these delivered to us as a special treat from our best friend and we were blown away. The packaging was so fun and adorable, and the flavors are incredible. The flavor of the alcohol comes through in the perrrrfect amount. The cupcake cake was so *moist* and the frosting was so rich and flavorful. You could tell everything was homemade and handmade. 10/10"

According to Yelp, here's where to find the top ten highest-rated cupcakes in the city:

  1. Boozy Bakes
  2. Austin Kind Cakes
  3. The Cake Girl Austin
  4. Bakery Cloud Nine
  5. The Cupcake Bar
  6. Zucchini Bakery
  7. Mindy's Bakeshop
  8. Edis Chocolates
  9. Cakes ROCK!!!
  10. Nothing Bundt Cakes

Check out the full list of places to get the best cupcakes in the city on Yelp's website.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.