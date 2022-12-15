Here Are the 10 Best Cupcakes In Austin

Cupcakes come in many different forms, like dipped, sprinkled, filled, or iced. With the thousands of flavor combination possibilities, it can be hard to find the perfect cupcake.

Yelp has a list of the top ten highest-rated cupcakes in the city. According to the list, the best cupcakes in Austin come from Boozy Bakes. The bakery has tons of great reviews. One Yelp user wrote:

"Best cupcakes I've ever had!! My partner and I had these delivered to us as a special treat from our best friend and we were blown away. The packaging was so fun and adorable, and the flavors are incredible. The flavor of the alcohol comes through in the perrrrfect amount. The cupcake cake was so *moist* and the frosting was so rich and flavorful. You could tell everything was homemade and handmade. 10/10"

According to Yelp, here's where to find the top ten highest-rated cupcakes in the city:

Boozy Bakes Austin Kind Cakes The Cake Girl Austin Bakery Cloud Nine The Cupcake Bar Zucchini Bakery Mindy's Bakeshop Edis Chocolates Cakes ROCK!!! Nothing Bundt Cakes

Check out the full list of places to get the best cupcakes in the city on Yelp's website.