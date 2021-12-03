This Is The Best Cake In All Of Kentucky

Cake is a staple to tons of celebrations — whether it’s your birthday, your wedding, an anniversary, or a graduation.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's best cake. The website states, "Thanks to reviews, feedback from locals, and bakers' rankings on competition shows, we put together a definitive list of our favorite cakes in the United States."

According to Eat This, Not That!, the best cake in all of Kentucky is the Pineapple Butter Cake at Mert's Cakes in Louisville. The bakery's website states that their "two and a half pound cakes are beautifully packages in a custom gift box then trapped with hand ties ribbons" which makes them perfect for any celebration.

Here's what the website says about the cake:

"'You will have a new favorite cake after trying this bakery,' one customer wrote, even adding that they'd bet their house on it. Another local strongly recommends trying the pineapple butter cake, writing that 'it sounds odd, but it's delicious.'"

