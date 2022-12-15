Here Are the 10 Best Cupcakes In Dallas

By Ginny Reese

December 15, 2022

Cupcakes come in many different forms, like dipped, sprinkled, filled, or iced. With the thousands of flavor combination possibilities, it can be hard to find the perfect cupcake.

Yelp has a list of the top ten highest-rated cupcakes in the city. According to the list, the best cupcakes in Dallas come from The Cupcake Experience. The bakery has tons of great reviews. One Yelp user wrote:

"I ordered cupcakes for a succulent themed baby shower and my expectations were exceeded!! My plan was to use the cupcakes and real succulents as decorations/part favors so I would have less clean up. I sent Ginger a few "inspiration" pics and the end result was amazing. Everyone loved them. Most importantly, mom to be loved them."

According to Yelp, here's where to find the top ten highest-rated cupcakes in the city:

  1. The Cupcake Experience
  2. Debauched Desserts
  3. Maria Andree Boutique Bakery
  4. SweetStop
  5. Lush Dessert Bar
  6. Grandma's Bakery
  7. Daisy Cakes
  8. Haute Sweets Patisserie
  9. Smallcakes Medallion
  10. Nothing Bundt Cakes

Check out the full list of places to get the best cupcakes in the city on Yelp's website.

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.