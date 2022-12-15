Here Are the 10 Best Cupcakes In Phoenix

By Ginny Reese

December 15, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Cupcakes come in many different forms, like dipped, sprinkled, filled, or iced. With the thousands of flavor combination possibilities, it can be hard to find the perfect cupcake.

Yelp has a list of the top ten highest-rated cupcakes in the city. According to the list, the best cupcakes in Phoenix come from Sugared Edge Bakery. The bakery has tons of great reviews. One Yelp user wrote:

"If you're reading this, you need to go there. Your kids birthday, your buddy's bar vitzmah, your wedding, a baby shower- who cares, you need these cupcakes there. Best. Cupcakes. Ever."

According to Yelp, here's where to find the top ten highest-rated cupcakes in the city:

  1. Sugared Edge Bakery
  2. Cakes by Stiggy
  3. Marla's Cupcakes
  4. For Goodness Cakes
  5. Aloha Cupcake Cafe
  6. Positively Frosted
  7. The Cupcake Cafe
  8. Paula Jacqueline Cakes & Pastries
  9. The Velvet Buttercream
  10. For the Love of Cupcakes

Check out the full list of places to get the best cupcakes in the city on Yelp's website.

