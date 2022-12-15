'Monster' With Filed Teeth Kept Michigan Woman Captive For Weeks
By Taylor Linzinmeir
December 15, 2022
Michigan police have charged a man —who had his teeth filed into sharp points— with multiple felonies after holding a woman captive for several weeks.
36-year-old Michael Barajas kidnapped the 20-year-old victim and took her to a dilapidated home, according to a Facebook video posted by Genesee County Sheriff Christopher Swanson. There, he tied her to a matress, screwed the windows shut and locked the doors. Over the course of the next three weeks, the woman was raped by multiple men.
The woman tried to escape on two different occasions, according to Swanson. Barajas caught her each time and threatened to rip her throat out with his teeth. “Barajas threatened that if she didn’t do everything that he told her to do, that he would bite her neck and rip out her throat,” Swanson said.
Sheriff Swanson provides horrific details on a recent G.H.O.S.T. case involving a 22-year-old victim, who was groomed, barricaded in bedroom, tied to a bed, and sexually assaulted multiple times by multiple suspects. Michael Barajas threatened to bite the victim and rip her throat if she didn’t follow his directions. Please contact 911 or 810-257-3422 in you have more information on any known associates of Micheal Barajas.Posted by Genesee County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, December 14, 2022
The woman was taken to a hospital in Flint, Michigan, on December 8 after she suffered a medical emergency related to pregnancy, according to Swanson. She had to be hospitalized, and that's when nurses were able to find out what happened to her and contact the police. Barajas was then taken into custody by the Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (G.H.O.S.T.). He has been charged with seven felonies, including kidnapping, criminal sexual conduct, and assault with a dangerous weapon.
“This guy is a monster. If you look at the teeth that are filed down and the threats of ripping out a throat, I will say no more,” Swanson said.