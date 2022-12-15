'Monster' With Filed Teeth Kept Michigan Woman Captive For Weeks

Michigan police have charged a man —who had his teeth filed into sharp points— with multiple felonies after holding a woman captive for several weeks.

36-year-old Michael Barajas kidnapped the 20-year-old victim and took her to a dilapidated home, according to a Facebook video posted by Genesee County Sheriff Christopher Swanson. There, he tied her to a matress, screwed the windows shut and locked the doors. Over the course of the next three weeks, the woman was raped by multiple men.

The woman tried to escape on two different occasions, according to Swanson. Barajas caught her each time and threatened to rip her throat out with his teeth. “Barajas threatened that if she didn’t do everything that he told her to do, that he would bite her neck and rip out her throat,” Swanson said.