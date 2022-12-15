North Carolina Boaters Rescued After Spending Days Lost At Sea

Two missing North Carolina boaters lost at sea for days have finally been rescued.

The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed that 65-year-old Kevin Hyde and 76-year-old Joe Ditomasso were found after days at sea spent drifting in their sailboat Atrevida II without power or fuel. The loss of power left their radios and navigation equipment inoperable, per WCNC.

Hyde and Ditomasso were traveling in their boat from Cape May, New Jersey, to Marathon, Florida, when they went missing. They had last been in contact with family and friends on December 3. They eventually caught the attention of the crew of tanker vessel Silver Muna by waving their arms and a flag. They were brought on board and evaluated by medical staff, who reported no immediate concerns.

On Wednesday (December 14), the U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area Command shared photos of the rescue on its official Facebook page, showing the boaters safe and surrounded by first responders.

"This is an excellent example of the maritime community's combined efforts to ensure safety of life at sea," said Cmdr. Daniel Schrader, a spokesperson for Coast Guard Atlantic Area. "We are overjoyed with the outcome of the case and look forward to reuniting Mr. Hyde and Mr. Ditomasso with their family and friends."

Schrader said the situation, which fortunately ended with the missing boaters being rescued, shines a light on boater safety and preparedness.

"We also want to highlight the importance of proper safety equipment and preparedness when going to see," Schrader continued. "Having an emergency position indicating radio beacon, or 'EPIRB,' allows mariners to immediately make contact with first responders in an emergency."