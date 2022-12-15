Slipknot, Pantera Announced Among Welcome To Rockville 2023 Headliners

Daytona Beach's very own "Welcome to Rockville" Festival is set for the Spring, and a slew of star-studded acts have just been announced as part of the line-up. According to Billboard, Slipknot, Tool, and Avenged Sevenfold are just a few of the many legendary acts that will be headlining the event.

“We are so excited to be bringing this fantastic lineup to Welcome to Rockville,” Billboard obtained in a statement from festival producer Danny Wimmer. “Our fans have been wanting Pantera and along with one of Avenged Sevenfold’s first live shows in five years, crowd favorite Slipknot, AND one of the greatest rock bands of all time, Tool, we are delivering a jam-packed weekend to the ‘The World Center of Rock.’ Can’t wait to see everyone in May!”

Slipknot will be performing the first day of the festival along with Rob Zombie, Bullet For My Valentine, Queens of the Stone Age, and more. Taking the stage on day two will be none other than Evanescence, Avenged Sevenfold, and Hardy among others. Day three will feature Alice Cooper, and Pantera, and Tool will rock the stage on day four.

Billboard mentioned that "Welcome to Rockville" will be held from May 18th to May 21st at the Daytona International Speedway.