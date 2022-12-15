The Rolling Stones Announce Virtual Concert With Bruce Springsteen And More

The Rolling Stones have just announced an "immersive" virtual concert experience to celebrate the release of their latest album, GRRR Live!. According to Loudersound, the star-studded concert line-up includes The Black Keys, Bruce Springsteen, Lady Gaga, Gary Clark Jr and John Mayer. In addition to the release of the GRRR Live! album, an exclusive video of the original concert will also be released.

Loudersound mentioned that the concert video is a recording of one of the bands most "legendary live performances." It was originally recorded during the 50 & Counting Tour held in Newark in 2012. During the concert, The Rolling Stones can be seen collaborating with Lady Gaga on "Gimme Shelter," Gary Clark Jr & John Mayer on "Going Down," Bruce Springsteen on "Tumbling Dice," Mick Taylor on "Midnight Rambler," and The Black Keys on "Who Do You Love?" Loudersound noted that this is the first time that anyone will be able to see footage from the concert in ten years.

Aside from hearing a handful of The Rolling Stones' classic hits and collaborations, fans will also be able to enjoy an interactive element to the experience. Utilizing "Kiswe’s global live streaming technology" fans can send in videos of themselves watching the show that will be seen by other fans across the globe. The concert is set to take place on February 2nd at 8:00 p.m ET.

Tickets for the virtual concert experience are available at rollingstonesnewark.com. The album will also be available in both a black and white triple vinyl set.