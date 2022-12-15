This Is The Coldest City In Illinois

Snow, ice, sleet, and freezing. If these terms are familiar to you, then there is a high chance that you either inhabit the Northern half of America, or live in an area of very high elevation. It can get extremely cold during the winter months in Illinois. Those who have lived in the area for a long time know exactly how to brace for the low seasonal temperatures. Though some years are colder in certain regions than in others, there is one city in each state that is colder than the rest.

According to a list compiled by Stacker, the coldest city in all of Illinois is Rockford.

Here is what Stacker had to say about the coldest city in Illinois:

"While Chicago may be the Windy City, it isn't Illinois' coldest; Rockford, about 90 miles to the northwest, can claim that honor. Despite the cold, the city's downtown is a place bustling with activity. The River District, named for its location on the Rock River, boasts everything from museums and cultural activities to fine cuisine and entertainment. Audiophiles may be familiar with Rockford as home to the legendary rock band Cheap Trick."

For more information regarding the coldest city in each state visit stacker.com.