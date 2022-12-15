This Is The Coldest City In Michigan

Snow, ice, sleet, and freezing. If these terms are familiar to you, then there is a high chance that you either inhabit the Northern half of America, or live in an area of very high elevation. It can get extremely cold during the winter months in Michigan. Those who have lived in the area for a long time know exactly how to brace for the low seasonal temperatures. Though some years are colder in certain regions than in others, there is one city in each state that is colder than the rest.

According to a list compiled by Stacker, the coldest city in all of Michigan is Sault Ste. Marie.

Here is what Stacker had to say about the coldest city in Michigan:

"Situated on the St. Mary's River, Sault Ste. Marie is Michigan's oldest city. One of its most popular attractions is the Soo Locks, which connect Lake Superior to Lake Huron. Visitors can watch from the observation platform as freighters, and other ships make their way through the Great Lakes. You can get a great look at the Sault Ste. Marie area and the shipping channel from the Tower of History, which stands 210 feet above the city and the Soo Locks."

For more information regarding the coldest city in each state visit stacker.com.