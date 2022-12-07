Michigan Mountain Named Among Most 'Picture-Perfect' Winter Destinations

Where are you spending the holidays this year? Maybe curled on your living room couch with a cup of hot chocolate in hand, surrounded by loved ones in the comfort of your own home, or maybe you desire a change of scenery this season. For those looking to get away from the hustle and bustle and ring in the season in a beautiful location, look no further than one of the most picture-perfect Winter destinations in all of America.

According to a list compiled by Onlyinyourstate, the most picture-perfect destination for outdoor adventure in Michigan is Crystal Mountain.

Here is what Onlyinyourstate had to say about the picture-perfect place:

"A world-class ski resort in the Midwest? Absolutely. This is the magic that awaits at Michigan's Crystal Mountain. You could spend weeks at Crystal Mountain and never experience all this Michigan resort has to offer. No matter what your age, interest, or athletic ability, you’ll find something to enjoy at this one-of-a-kind resort and ski locale in Thompsonville, Michigan. Hit the slopes when the snow is fresh, head into the spa for a massage, or enjoy a glass of wine at one of the resort’s on-site eateries. This is an all-inclusive, immensely accessible, and wholly unexpected winter adventure perfect for everyone."

For more of the best outdoor adventure Winter destinations in each state visit onlyinyourstate.com.