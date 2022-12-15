This Is The Coldest City In Minnesota

Snow, ice, sleet, and freezing. If these terms are familiar to you, then there is a high chance that you either inhabit the Northern half of America, or live in an area of very high elevation. It can get extremely cold during the winter months in Minnesota. Those who have lived in the area for a long time know exactly how to brace for the low seasonal temperatures. Though some years are colder in certain regions than in others, there is one city in each state that is colder than the rest.

According to a list compiled by Stacker, the coldest city in all of Minnesota is International Falls. The average daily temperature in International Falls is just over 37 degrees Fahrenheit. The average daily minimum temperature is 26.2 degrees Fahrenheit.

Here is what Stacker had to say about the coldest city in Minnesota:

"International Falls, Minnesota, is known as the "Icebox of the Nation" because its winter temperatures often are the lowest of the lower 48 states. International Falls celebrates this reputation with the annual "Icebox Days Celebration," which features unique events like frozen turkey bowling and a toilet seat toss."

For more information regarding the coldest city in each state visit stacker.com.