Minnesota Falls Named Among Most 'Picture-Perfect' Winter Destinations

Where are you spending the holidays this year? Maybe curled on your living room couch with a cup of hot chocolate in hand, surrounded by loved ones in the comfort of your own home, or maybe you desire a change of scenery this season. For those looking to get away from the hustle and bustle and ring in the season in a beautiful location, look no further than one of the most picture-perfect Winter destinations in all of America.

According to a list compiled by Onlyinyourstate, the most picture-perfect destination for outdoor adventure in Minnesota is Minnehaha Falls.

Here is what Onlyinyourstate had to say about the picture-perfect place:

"Minnesota is positively overflowing with gorgeous waterfalls; from the incredibly popular Gooseberry Falls in Two Harbors to the lesser-known Winnewissa Falls in Pipestone, the Land of 10,000 Lakes might well be called the Land of the Waterfalls. But none compares to Minnehaha Falls, a 53-foot cascade that's the Platonic ideal of waterfalls. This Minneapolis waterfall, like all the others in the state, is beautiful in the spring and summer, but in the winter, it holds an otherworldly beauty that will render you speechless. It's absolutely worth braving the cold to see, however, and it's such a wondrous sight that you might just want to stay in this real-life "Frozen" fairy tale forever.

