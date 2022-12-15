This Is The Coldest City In Ohio

Snow, ice, sleet, and freezing. If these terms are familiar to you, then there is a high chance that you either inhabit the Northern half of America, or live in an area of very high elevation. It can get extremely cold during the winter months in Ohio. Those who have lived in the area for a long time know exactly how to brace for the low seasonal temperatures. Though some years are colder in certain regions than in others, there is one city in each state that is colder than the rest.

According to a list compiled by Stacker, the coldest city in all of Ohio is Youngstown. The average daily temperature in Youngstown is 49 degrees Fahrenheit. The average daily minimum temperature is 39.8 degrees Fahrenheit, with the average high just below 60 degrees Fahrenheit.

Here is what Stacker had to say about the coldest city in Ohio:

"With its first steel mills established in the 1800s, Youngstown became one of the biggest steel producers by the 1920s. Although the steel industry eventually declined, Youngstown celebrates this and other parts of its history with myriad historical sites and structures."

