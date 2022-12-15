This Is The Coldest City In Wisconsin

Snow, ice, sleet, and freezing. If these terms are familiar to you, then there is a high chance that you either inhabit the Northern half of America, or live in an area of very high elevation. It can get extremely cold during the winter months in Wisconsin. Those who have lived in the area for a long time know exactly how to brace for the low seasonal temperatures. Though some years are colder in certain regions than in others, there is one city in each state that is colder than the rest.

According to a list compiled by Stacker, the coldest city in all of Wisconsin is Green Bay. The average daily temperature in Green Bay is just over 44 degrees Fahrenheit.

Here is what Stacker had to say about the coldest city in Wisconsin:

"Green Bay is famous for its football team, the Packers, and the diehard fans who are known to support the team by sitting in the freezing cold during home games. For visitors not interested in football, the city has plenty of other attractions, including the National Railroad Museum, Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary, and Captain's Walk Winery."

For more information regarding the coldest city in each state visit stacker.com.