This Restaurant Serves The Best Ribs In Wisconsin

By Logan DeLoye

December 7, 2022

texas style bbq tray with smoked brisket, st louis ribs,
Photo: Getty Images

Ribs are a staple food that are especially enjoyed throughout the Midwestern, and Southern portions of the United States. This entree is often slathered in BBQ sauce and paired with coleslaw, corn, potato salad, and mac and cheese. There are many restaurants throughout the country that serve ribs, but only one restaurant is known for serving them best!

According to a list compiled by Mashed, the best ribs in Wisconsin can be found at Big Guys BBQ Roadhouse located in Hudson. Mashed mentioned that these ribs are cooked "low, slow, and St. Louis style" to make for the perfect "old-fashioned" cuisine.

Here is what Mashed had to say about the best ribs in the entire state:

"Wisconsin's culinary claim to fame may be oodles of America's finest cheese, but the ribs aren't bad either, as Big Guys BBQ Roadhouse proves. According to Kare 11, owner Jethro Lund learned the art of the perfect barbecue as a small child. Although Lund dabbles in eccentric goodies like candy bacon, his old-fashioned comfort food hits the mark. Big Guys BBQ Roadhouse specializes in ribs cooked low, slow, and St. Louis style with cravable riffs on classic sides."

For more about the best ribs in each state visit mashed.com.

